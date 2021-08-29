August 29, 2021

Attack in Kabul and eyewitnesses: ‘Many killed in chaos at the hands of US forces’. The Pentagon: We are investigating

I saw American soldiers and Turkish soldiers behind them. The brother of one of the victims of the attack, which killed more than 170 people, said the shots came from there, from the towers. Pentagon: We can neither confirm nor deny. We are investigating the case.”

At least 170 dead and 200 wounded in the attack on Kabul airport on August 26. But it was not only the kamikaze attack, which was claimed by ISIS, that caused the casualties. “Many of the people who died in the airport attack were killed by US soldiers in the crowd and the confusion that followed the bombings,” he added. This is what was reported by the BBC’s envoy to Afghanistan, quoting the statements of some witnesses. The Pentagon has neither confirmed nor denied the testimony.All updates in Afghanistanspecial about crisis).

Watch: “The shots came from the US and Turkish army”

I saw American soldiers and Turkish soldiers behind them. “The shots came from there, from the towers,” said the brother of one of the victims, an Afghan taxi driver who came from London to try to save his family. The US Department of Defense did not respond to the BBC’s request for comment on the allegations.

The Pentagon: “We are investigating the case”

And then Washington intervened in the case with a statement from Pentagon spokesman John Kirby. “We can neither confirm nor deny” reports that some victims of the Kabul attack were killed by US fire in the chaos that followed the blast, Kirby said. “The case is under investigation,” a Pentagon spokesman added.

