ATP Paris-Bercy 2022, Cameron Norrie and Taylor Fritz victories, Musetti the only blue winner – OA Sport

Things got serious in Paris-Bercylast seat, Masters 1000 from season world tennis. Ahead of the ATP Finals in Turin, the strongest players on the planet will be vying for the French title and some indications have already arrived today.

To record the expected successes of Taylor Fritz, Cameron Nouri and Karen Khachanov. The Californian (No. 11 in the world) defeated the Spaniard 7-5, 6-2 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (32 ATP). Strong performance by Fritz that he will face in the next round Jill Simon. And the Frenchman, Wild Card, is facing the last championship of his career with high quality and the withdrawal of satisfaction with his victory over the Scotsman. Britain’s Andy Murray (world number 48) for 4-6 7-5 6-3.

Mission accomplished for Nuri (No. 29 in the standings), scoring 6-2 6-4 against the Serbian Miomir Kikmanovic (No. 29 ATP). Left hand tracks with great spin supported the British tennis player, who came close to facing the winner of the match between Mottet and Koric. Absolute dominance of Khachanov (No. 19 in the world) 6-1, 6-1 against the Argentine Sebastian Baezunable to defuse the powerful Russian tennis.

He will surprise Switzerland’s Khachanov in the second round Mark Andrea Heusler. Defeated the Swiss (No. 61 in the world) Yannick Sener (12 of the standings) for 6-2 6-3. A very poor performance by a South Tyrol who looked very tired on his legs and also had a problem with his hand. At the end of the show alone Lorenzo Mussetti I managed to win against Italy Marin Cilic (No. 17 in the standings) for 6-4 and 6-4. A reliable performance by the Tuscans who will play the Georgian in the next round Nikoloz Basilashvili (No. 106 in standings), scored 6-3 6-4 against the French Quentin Halles (69 TB).

It was also deleted Lorenzo Sonego: The Piedmontese (No. 51 in order) surrendered to the Americans Francis Tiafoe (No. 21 in the world) with a score of 6-4, 6-4. The American is very skilled at changes of pace of exchange, such as putting blue on difficulty. Tiafoe will face the winner of the match between them Jack Draper and Arthur Rinderknik.

We also know the following opponents of Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. The Spaniard (No. 1 in the world) will have to face him in the second round against the Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka (#38 ATP), scoring 6-3 6-4 against the Russian Aslan Karatsev (No. 58 in the world). Noll, on the other hand, will face the American Maxime Crissy (#34 ATP) victorious over A Diego Schwartzman In a big crisis in the results (6-3 and 6-3). Swedish is very good Michael Ymir (74th place in the standings), who won 6-1, 6-7 (2), 6-4 over Kazakhstan Alexander Bublik (No. 36 in the world), next to the Canadian Challenge Felix Auger Eliassim.

Another interesting cross would be that between seed number 3, Casper Roadthe immortal French RRichard Gasquet (No. 76 in the world), victorious 6-3 6-1 over the Slovakian Alex Mulcan (No. 44 ATP).

Photo: La Presse