ATP Lyon: Yanik Sener returns to Karatsev and reaches the second round

Jannik Sinner’s adventure ATP 250 in Lyon begins at his right foot. On Wednesday afternoon, the 19-year-old from Sesto Pusteria won his first match against world number 25 Russian Aslan Karatsev, in three sets against 0-6, 6-3, 6-4.

In the second round, the 25-year-old French player will find the underdog on the other side of the net on Thursday. Arthur Rinderknick (ATP 125), Who established himself on the Swedish Mikael Yemer in three groups.

Last night, Sinner’s match against Karatsev was postponed due to rain. Today the match started as planned. For Sener, the tournament in France is a dress rehearsal for the second Slam of the season, the French Open in Paris, which begins on May 30th. Blue wasn’t very lucky with draws. Jannik, ranked 17th in the world since Monday, Novak Djokovic was immediately arrested in Monte Carlo, Rafael Nadal began his week in Rome against Aslan Karatsev in Lyon. The 27-year-old Russian who you don’t expect is the announcement of 2021. He started the year at 112th in the world, in March he was already in 27th and is now 25. He was a surprise in the semi-finals of the Australian Open and won the first ATP title In Dubai (in the quarter-finals he defeated Sinner by three sets). But in Belgrade, Matteo Perettini stopped him in the final. In Rome, he defeated his Russian compatriot Daniel Medvedev, and then had to surrender to the American Riley Obelka. Results that propelled him to seventh in the race to Turin, a ranking that takes into account the results of the season, will determine the top 8 who will compete for Pala Albitor in the ATP Finals in November. Karatsev is the biggest surprise in 2021, which has gone from Challenger and ITF to best player in a few months at the age of 27.

Sinful start is a nightmare. Karatsev dominates the match, and after just 34 minutes of play, the Russian won the first set, 6-0. In the second set, Sinner finally enters the game and plays great tennis and immediately goes up to 4-0. Soon after South Tyrol closed the group at 6-3 after a miniature comeback by the Russian.

In the decisive third part of the match, the match was interrupted 2-1 by Karatsev due to rain. An hour later we continue. In the ninth game, Sinner snatches his turn from the Russian (after he had canceled in the previous match a serious break point that would have resulted in the transfer to Karatsev for the match service), raising him to 5-4. In the next match, Blue, after 2 hours and 28 minutes of play, wins 6-4.

ATP Lyon Karatsev A. Karatsev A. 6 3 4 Sener J. Sener J. 6 6 Winner: Sinner J.

Aces 3

5 Double Faults 2

55% (52/94) First service 64% (57/89)

63% (33/52) First Service Points gained 58% (33/57)

52% (22/42) 2nd service points gain 53% (17/32)

70% (7/10) Break points saved 69% (9/13)

12 service games played 13

42% (24/57) 1st service return points gained 37% (19/52)

47% (15/32) 2nd service return points 48% profit (20/42)

31% (4/13) Break Point 30% (3/10)

13 back games are played 12

59% (55/94) service points achieved 56% (50/89)

44% (39/89) yield points 41% (39/94)

51% (94/183) total score 49% (89/183)