ATP Dubai: Sinner, back with excitement! Clear 3 points from the match and advance to the second round: the first victory in the Vagnozzi era

Match Report
ATP, Dubai
Sener Saves Three Match Points: Match with Davidovich Fokina at 4′
before one hour
Jannick Sener is against everything and everyone: against Covid (who kept him steady for about ten days, making him skip games in Rotterdam and Marseille), against skepticism about the recent change to the Beaty-Vagnozzi bench, and above all against Davidovich-Fukina, who took part in Round one of the ATP 500 Championships in Dubai, he’s playing perhaps one of the best matches of his career for nearly two sets. In fact, the Spaniard starts off strong and benefits from a slightly lighter approach from South Tyrol: Surgical break in the ninth game, 6-4 in 40 minutes.
Jannik suffers on the left side as the 22-year-old is adamant in Malaga and moves well laterally. In the sixth game of the second set, another break, even at the first useful opportunity, appears to be the grave marker in Sinner’s match: however, the blue has started the next game and returns the score in a tie by tapping a couple. discount errors. We go to the tiebreak where boy Sixteen fell 6-3, but once again he has the strength to recover: Yannick saves 3 consecutive points for the match (one also thanks to the intervention of Ein Hawk) and closes on the wings of enthusiasm 8-6. Davidovich-Fukina does not believe it, the new corner of South Tyrol is upright, we go to the third. So far the deadlock in the match has been halted on the Italian side who completes the action with a break in the sixth game (at the fourth attempt) and closes 6-3 after two and a half hours of play. A rematch with Sir Murray has been booked.
