February 18, 2022

ATP Delray Beach 2022, Reilly Opelka and Grigor Dimitrov qualified for the quarter-finals – OA Sport

Mirabelle Hunt February 18, 2022

The curtain has fallen on a new day of meetings in Delray Beach (USA). The photo of the final quarter-finalist on the US hard court has been decided.

Mission accomplished for Grigor Dimitrov and for Adrian Mannarino. The Bulgarian (No. 26 in the ranking) has been modified to 7-6 (4) 6-3 American Mitchell Krueger (No. 164 in the ranking) based on the weight of his tennis. After an initial partial suffering, Dimitrov unleashed his style. He will be his next opponent John Millman.

The Australian (#91 in the world) has always won two sets (6-3 7-6 (6)) against the host Marcos Geron (No. 64 ATP), depending on its hardness from the bottom. The success of Mannarino is more complicated: the trans-alpine left-handed man (53 in the world) was not shared much by the young man. Brandon Nakashima (No. 81 ATP). The score 6-4 2-6 7-5 I smiled at the Frenchman, who in the last rush found solutions to not insignificant problems.

Tennis, ATP Delray Beach 2022: Andreas Seppi eliminated in the second round by US team Korda

Mannarino in the quarter-finals will work to do as he will be his next opponent Riley Opelka. Defeated the tall American (#20 in the standings), recently winning the championship in Dallas (USA), in an exciting Derby Jack Sock With a score of 6-7 (6) 7-6 (4) 6-1. A return victory for seed No. 2 in the tournament, as the number of aces for him reached 21.

