January 13, 2023

ATP Auckland / Adelaide 2023, Nuri and Bautista Agut in the semi-finals. Gasquet removes Joven

Mirabelle Hunt January 13, 2023

On the day when the Australian Open scores draw, championship Adelaide 2023 It continued with the quarter-finals. The British at night Jack DraperNadal’s next opponent in the first major tournament of the year, eliminated the Russian in straight sets 6-4, 7-6 (3) Karen Khachanovwhile South Korea Kwon Soo Woo kills the Swede Michael Ymir Through 6-1 6-2 clear. Everything is easy Roberto Bautista Agut Which, in an all-Spanish derby with Alexander Davydovich Fokina, won 6-3, 6-2 clean. In the last quarter-final there was a great battle between the Australian Thansi Kokkinakis and serbian Miomir Kekmanovic: In the end, the owner had the upper hand, defeating his opponent in three sets 6-3 6-7 (4) 6-1.

As for the tournament Oakland 2023British Cameron Nouri He risked something against the American Marcus Geron, but managed to win in three sets 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-2. He thought about keeping the United States flag high Jenson BrooksbyTo which the French bowed Quentin Hales After the grueling tiebreaker breaks 7-6 (3) 7-6 (2). Cross Alps rejoicing David Goffin And Constant Lestianwho prevailed in the Belgian straight David Goffin (1-6 6-1 6-1) and the Serbian Laslo Djiri (2-6 7-6 (2) 7-5).

