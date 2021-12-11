ATM withdrawals surprised users: What is this new alert?

Several users noticed a new code regarding ATM withdrawals. Let’s find out what it is

the ATM It is one of the most used tools in our country and abroad. We have all learned to recognize this thing. In fact, there are thousands of withdrawals made every day. Although the governments of many countries are working to try Limit the use of cash as much as possible. The goal, as you can imagine, is to make transactions traceable and secure.

Although what to do withdraw in ATM You have to be careful. Moreover, many users noticed a new icon that not only aroused curiosity, but also caused some concern on the other hand. Let’s find out what it is specifically and if this will change the methods in some way withdrawal And how it will affect.

Withdrawing from an ATM The code will surprise you

Intesa Sanpaolo users can use the app through the app Cardless withdrawal. Innovative method thanks to this process will definitely be faster and safer. To withdraw cash, simply scan the QR code with your smartphone and confirm your fingerprint.

To implement withdrawal Simply touch any button on a quick pusher or the screen if it has touch screen technology. At this point a QR code will appear. At this point, it is necessary to frame it with your smartphone. The application will directly contact the cashier.

The game is about to end. You have to choose the account you want to debit from. Obviously, we recommend that you validate the information entered. If so, after confirmation, the file withdrawal It will be practically concluded. Innovative and definitely smarter mode.