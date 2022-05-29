May 29, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

ATM, have you ever noticed such a thing? If you do not withdraw

ATM, have you ever noticed such a thing? If you do not withdraw

Karen Hines May 29, 2022 2 min read

Technology can be at the heart of ATM scams and therefore you need to be careful if you notice any anomalies. what is he talking about

Automated teller machine (Adobe image)

Undoubted comfort ATM It has revolutionized our lives since that day. Above all in terms of time, we have gained precious hours from our daily lives by subtracting them from wasted hours a file At the bank employee’s office or post office. The change was more or less proportional to that in our wallet, which became saturated with magnetic cards and cash in just a few decades.

The Bank, as in some respects also the Post Office, is increasingly seeing the transformation into a place of representation, where interaction with the employee is necessary to cut the difference. products Home banking tailored to your financial needs; In essence, however, criticism finds less and less space in its natural habitat.

ATMs, beware of foreign devices

ATM
Automated teller machine (Adobe Photo)

If in the past an important part of services took place in the office of an operations clerk, home banking has captured this legacy by allowing itself to operate independently of the home. Meanwhile, the monetary It’s not within the reach of bits and clicks, but providing us with it has also become practical Self-serve, self-serve Fast and secure.

Safe, yes, until certain facts are proven. Unfortunately, those tricks worked out ATM machines; But not even those “technological” tricks on the ATM card account in some stores. When the fraud is successful, we realize that in hindsight, when we read the account statement, which is full of withdrawals that were not made; At this point, get repayment From the bank (in the case of an ATM) it will be more difficult than if it was an affected credit card.

See also  Alitalia-Ita: 570 workers of the Almaviva call center in Palermo are at risk, 5 days of strike

Read also: Subsequent payment withdrawal, this number triggers checks

Fraud happens with ATM card cloning. The methods are very different but equally effective: sometimes you get ‘robbed’ by pin, through the prying eyes that hover around us as we withdraw from the bank’s outer window; And often, while typing the PIN, it is not enough to cover the keyboard.

Read also: Bancomat and Fisco, can you withdraw more than 2000 euros per month?

In some stores it is a breeding ground for unpleasant tricks: it is enough that I POS Edit by support Scrapers or hidden cameras. The scraper identifies and “copies” the data that can be extrapolated from the card’s magnetic strip. Then with the help of a CameraThe confidentiality of our security keys is irreparably compromised.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

M: An internal investigation during an escape from New Jersey, the dismissal of a leader

May 29, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Car tax, how long is the prescription valid? You don’t have to drop anything anymore

May 28, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Foamy coffee cream even without cream thanks to the clever recipe of 3 ingredients and ready in 5 minutes

May 28, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

June, the new update proposes the appropriate scenario; We show you the trend of ILMETEO.it

May 29, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

ATM, have you ever noticed such a thing? If you do not withdraw

May 29, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

USA, drought: worst in 1200 years, catastrophic fires are expected

May 29, 2022 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

Hurricanes, potentially devastating effects in the Gulf of Mexico

May 29, 2022 Karen Hines