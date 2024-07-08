July 8, 2024

Atalanta, Palestra loves Palestra. Gasperini could give him a chance to retire

Karen Hines July 8, 2024 1 min read

There are a lot of fans knocking on Atalanta’s door for Marco Balestra, the Under-23 winger, born in 2005. One of the most interesting prospects that the Bergamo club showed in its first season in Serie C, playing 40 matches between the championship and the playoffs, plus a match in the Italian Cup Serie C, and one in the Europa League with the big teams (against Racco, it ended with a 4-0 win). In short, a year that made many Serie B clubs pay close attention to its profile.

First of all there is Palermo.with the aim of promotion for next year, but not only. The three relegated teams, Sassuolo, Frosinone and Salernitana, have him in their sights. It remains to be seen what Atalanta will do in the end, as they have no intention of losing control. So, if there is a transfer, it will be on loan with redemption and counter-ransom in favor of the Bergamo players.

The current feeling is that Balestra could retire with Atalanta.With Gasperini willing to take him on. It remains to be seen if there could be a reconfirmation, also due to Holm’s departure, but a lot will also depend on the possible names coming in. A right winger will almost certainly be bought, leaving Balestra the green light for a loan.

