At the funeral, the spy appears: What is behind the Caesar’s move?

Being held behind bars in the Russian Lefortovo prison, he was a senior intelligence officer of the FSB (Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation) and head of the foreign sector Serge Beseda Looks like he’s back to freedom.

A few weeks ago, the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin expelled him on suspicion of treason, but here is Colonel Beseda, the head of the Fifth Assembly. FSB . service, makes his reappearance at the funeral of veteran Nikolai Leonov. Sergei Beseda could have given a speech in memory of the KGB leader.

The news naturally caused confusion among those watching anxiously the Kremlin chief’s moves.

Beseda was at the helm of the Fifth Service, the foreign sector of the FSB, the division that adopted the legacy of the old KGB. Putin’s trusted man, according to journalists Andrei Soldatov and Irina Borogan, ended up behind bars in a prison Maximum security measures (according to certain sources, Lefortovo prison in Moscow) last March 10. There is no confirmation, however, from Moscow. A deep silence fell over Beseda, and so did his deputy, Anatoly Bulyush. Little information even from family members.

According to some interpretations, the “disappearance” of Beseda, a man close to the head of the Kremlin, was a clear indication of the alleged failure of Vladimir Putin, who allegedly blamed the senior official for some mistakes made in Ukraine. Among the accusations that could have been brought against Beseda, were also accusations of leaking news to the Americans. For many, Sergei Beseda suffered from the end of the classic Scapegoat who are blamed for the failures in the conflict.

How do we explain, then, the appearance of the senior official of funeral Leonov? For some, this is an outdated strategy of trying to keep the ranks close and close, while hiding internal opposition. Moreover, even in Russia he began to feel some dissatisfaction with some of the president’s options, such as asking to pay for gas in rubles. For example, steel magnate Vladimir Lisin may openly tell the Moscow newspaper that such a decision will lead to a sharp decline in Russian exports.