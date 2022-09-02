At the end of the week, what a blow! Between Saturday and Sunday, a new Atlantic disturbance hit at least half of Italy »ILMETEO.it

Weather: Weekend, what a blow! Between Saturday and Sunday, a new Atlantic disturbance hit half of Italy

A serious Atlantic disturbance is coming, which will bring showers and thunderstorms to many areas

Weather forecast for the weekend

! All confirmed: the first weekend of September will be marked by strong instability: but Italy will actually be divided in two: if on the one handA visitIt will deal a heavy blow to summer in much of the Mid-North, bringing frequent showers and thunderstormsButOn the other hand, the southern and main islands will be protected by a gradually advancing anticyclonic shield, which will guarantee sun and warmth in almost all southern areas.

The cause must be sought in one’s presence A deep and large depression Positioned between the British Isles and Iceland, it drives very unstable currents towards our country.

Current data will be more at risk, than already Saturday 3 SeptemberRegions Center-North: Be careful because they can happen in this kind of environment Thunderstorms of strong intensity, together with Sleet Because of the high energy at play (our oceans are still very warm) and therefore intense Contradictions between different air masses.

Precipitation may naturally alternate with periods of drought and sunshine. On the other hand, although it is a very organized chaos, with autumn-like characteristics, we are still in a completely summer environment, and therefore characterized by a high level of dynamism.

Further Sunday 4 will be treacherous: They will mainly be at risk Center (Pay attention to the coastal areas of Lazio) And in a more localized way there is a chance of frequent showers in the interior of the south, not before the afternoon before a general advance is expected.

Other related news are relevant temperatureDuring the weekend (Saturday), especially in the north, the climate should be below average, even during the day, with values ​​unlikely to exceed 23/24 °C.

However, almost the opposite South and two o’clock Major IslandsBetween Saturday 3rd and Sunday 4th there will be not only the dominance of the sun, but also minimum heat values ​​of 33/34 ° C, but with even higher extremes, thanks to the warm air coming from the southern quadrants. , and a Return of the African anticyclone.

WEEKEND: An Atlantic disturbance approaches the mid-northern regions