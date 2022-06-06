At the end of the week, important news appears from the forecast for Saturday 11 and Sunday 12; We tell you what »ILMETEO.it . is

Weather: On the weekend, the relevant news appears from the forecast for Saturday 11 and Sunday 12; We tell you what it is

Weekend weather forecastIn these transitional weeks from one season to another weather conditions they often “dancers“ And you can easily move from one end to the other smoothly. Well, after a few days of stormy instability expected during the week that has just begun, for Next weekend A particularly important news has just come out.

After an unstable vortex that will undermine the time between Tuesday 7 and Friday 10 June, there it is Anti-Promontory of subtropical origin is set to re-conquer the Mediterranean Midwest, ushering in another heat wave in recent weeks. We must not forget, in fact, that the climatic averages at the beginning of June in most cities do not exceed 25 ° C during the hot hours; Instead we find ourselves dealing with more and more hot values ​​at more than 30/32°C.

In detail, this other hot stage will be kicked off by the high pressure progression of the Algerian Sahara It will start pumping hot air Which will gradually invest our country.

Easy to guess how the days were Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 June They will be marked with a abundant sunshine And by gradually increasing the temperatures with daytime thermal values, I will touch 30/32 °C in the northAnd the 33 degrees Celsius in the middle (slightly lower along the coasts) and 28/30 °C in the south and on the two main islands.

African cyclone strengthens Italy: sun and heat on the way