June 6, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Previsioni meteo per il weekend

At the end of the week, important news appears from the forecast for Saturday 11 and Sunday 12; We tell you what »ILMETEO.it . is

Karen Hines June 6, 2022 2 min read

Weather: On the weekend, the relevant news appears from the forecast for Saturday 11 and Sunday 12; We tell you what it is

Weekend weather forecastIn these transitional weeks from one season to another weather conditions they often dancers And you can easily move from one end to the other smoothly. Well, after a few days of stormy instability expected during the week that has just begun, for Next weekend A particularly important news has just come out.

After an unstable vortex that will undermine the time between Tuesday 7 and Friday 10 June, there it is Anti-Promontory of subtropical origin is set to re-conquer the Mediterranean Midwest, ushering in another heat wave in recent weeks. We must not forget, in fact, that the climatic averages at the beginning of June in most cities do not exceed 25 ° C during the hot hours; Instead we find ourselves dealing with more and more hot values ​​at more than 30/32°C.

In detail, this other hot stage will be kicked off by the high pressure progression of the Algerian Sahara It will start pumping hot air Which will gradually invest our country.
Easy to guess how the days were Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 June They will be marked with a abundant sunshine And by gradually increasing the temperatures with daytime thermal values, I will touch 30/32 °C in the northAnd the 33 degrees Celsius in the middle (slightly lower along the coasts) and 28/30 °C in the south and on the two main islands.

See also  How to identify a fake person at a glance using the secrets of psychology

African cyclone strengthens Italy: sun and heat on the way African cyclone strengthens Italy: sun and heat on the way

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Summer 2022, there is some interesting news. Map reveals the July-August premiere »ILMETEO.it

June 6, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

S. Maria di Terni Hospital | Scientific Conference “The medical profession during and after COVID. Current challenges and new opportunities

June 6, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

I got graphene, the super material for future energy – energy

June 5, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

1 min read

Strong thunderstorms and hail are expected tomorrow

June 6, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Inflation drives savings into networks: collection in April

June 6, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

“It’s over with Sirio. We broke up after 7 years.”

June 6, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

At the end of the week, important news appears from the forecast for Saturday 11 and Sunday 12; We tell you what »ILMETEO.it . is

June 6, 2022 Karen Hines