At that time, security did not allow Federer to enter Wimbledon by video – tennis

Despite his eight Wimbledon victories, Roger Federer was blocked by a security guard at the entrance to the All England Club in London because he did not have his membership card. The 41-year-old Swiss champion recounted the bizarre episode in an interview with US TV show The Daily Show.

At the time, security at Wimbledon did not allow this @employee in pic.twitter.com/mcREy62E13 – The Daily Show (TheDailyShow) December 8, 2022





“I got to the gate, where guests usually enter and the lady guard asked: ‘Hi, I wanted to know how to get into Wimbledon’ and she replied ‘Do you have your membership card?'” So I wondered if you got him, because when you win Wimbledon, you automatically become a partner. But I didn’t know about it, it was probably in the house.” In the end, Federer was only able to enter the enclosure after a spectator recognized him and reported the problem to club officials.