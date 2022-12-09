At that time, security did not allow Federer to enter Wimbledon by video – tennis

December 9, 2022

Mirabelle Hunt December 9, 2022 1 min read

Despite his eight Wimbledon victories, Roger Federer was blocked by a security guard at the entrance to the All England Club in London because he did not have his membership card. The 41-year-old Swiss champion recounted the bizarre episode in an interview with US TV show The Daily Show.


“I got to the gate, where guests usually enter and the lady guard asked: ‘Hi, I wanted to know how to get into Wimbledon’ and she replied ‘Do you have your membership card?'” So I wondered if you got him, because when you win Wimbledon, you automatically become a partner. But I didn’t know about it, it was probably in the house.” In the end, Federer was only able to enter the enclosure after a spectator recognized him and reported the problem to club officials.

