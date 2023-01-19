At least 15 dead and 3 seriously injured

A fire that broke out in a military barracks in Armenia has killed 15 people, and 3 others are said to be in serious condition. Gasoline fire
Terrorism in Armenia. a fire exploded in one military barracks military cause At least 15 dead. There will be then 3 injured are in very serious condition. This is confirmed by the country’s Ministry of Defense.
The fire broke out in a barrack located in a settlement Ezzat, in the Armenian region of Gegharkunik.
Armenian Minister of Defense, Suren Babikian, He confirmed during a government meeting that the cause of the fire Security breaches.
Suren Babikyan, Minister of Interior of Armenia, in a photo taken in October 2022
“According to preliminary data from the military police – the minister said – the fire broke out after violating fire safety regulations.”
It was actually used Gasoline to fuel the stove and heating the building.
And the Armenian Ministry of Defense stated, through a note, that “according to preliminary information, 15 soldiers died due to the fire that broke out in the barracks that housed a military unit of engineers And snipers. The condition of three other soldiers was described as serious.
The general was dismissed
Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan He fired the general Wagram Grigoryan, In charge of the unit in which the fire occurred along with other officers.
Meanwhile, it was unlocked Enquiry.
