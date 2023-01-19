January 19, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

At least 15 dead and 3 seriously injured

Samson Paul January 19, 2023 2 min read

A fire that broke out in a military barracks in Armenia has killed 15 people, and 3 others are said to be in serious condition. Gasoline fire

Posted on:



Professional journalist

Professional journalist, I write about news, politics and economics: I have worked for La Repubblica, La Stampa, Sky, Il Manifesto, Ansa, Rai and QuiFinanza. In the past, I also handled social media management and copywriting at various communications agencies (Hub09, Doing, WPP).





Terrorism in Armenia. a fire exploded in one military barracks military cause At least 15 dead. There will be then 3 injured are in very serious condition. This is confirmed by the country’s Ministry of Defense.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

The Coast Guard promotes the NGO bill: “Ships will immediately have a safe port”

January 19, 2023 Samson Paul
3 min read

Disembarkation, Rescue and Saar: Deconstructing the Non-Governmental Organization Do-Good Scam

January 18, 2023 Samson Paul
2 min read

German police detained him and then released him

January 18, 2023 Samson Paul

You may have missed

6 min read

Australian Open: Results of the Italian players participating in the fourth day. Eliminated in the second round by Lucrezia Stefanini

January 19, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

NetEase reacts particularly violently to the end of agreements – Multiplayer.it

January 19, 2023 Gerald Bax
2 min read

At least 15 dead and 3 seriously injured

January 19, 2023 Samson Paul
4 min read

Mazzette in the EU, Panzeri’s accountant under house arrest: “Architect of the recycling network”. Giorgi: “He went to the World Cup with an ex-partner”

January 19, 2023 Noah French