At first Dancing with the Stars

Saturday, October 16, prime time, at Ra1 at 8.35pm, the date with the most popular and followed dance show of all time: Dancing with the Stars. The home and social audience will be able to return to the passion for Saturday’s exciting challenges. Millie Carlucci, once again, has exceeded expectations by bringing an “excellent” cast to the stage of the Rai Auditorium at Foro Italico, which already promises sparks on paper. Together with the lady of television, in this remake, you will not lose the infectious energy of Paolo Pelli and his big bands. Thirteen VIPs, led by the program’s historical masters and some new entries, real international dance stars, and thirteen characters with a strong personality, are ready to participate to give the audience a show not to be missed. Each of them will bring something new to the floor, not only the possibilities and techniques in dance, but also aspects of the character that have not been shown in public before. Each couple will organize their own personal journey, which will lead them episode after episode to the final of this 16th edition. These are the couples on the track: Andrea Ianon – Lucrezia Lando; Albano – Oksana Lepidio; Arisa – Vito Kubo no; Elvis Rigo – Toffee Velvet; Bianca Gascoigne – Simone de Pasquale; Fabio Galant – Giada Lenny; Federico Laurie – Anastasia Kuzmina; Memo Remigi – Maria Ermachkova; Metta – Michael lines; Morgan – Alessandra Tripoli; Sabrina Salerno – Samuel Peron; Valeria Fabrizi – Giordano Filippo; Valerio Rossi Albertini – Sarah de Vera. Each of these pairs can be eliminated at the end of the episode, but after a few weeks, they will have the opportunity to re-enter the race provided, however, that they continue studying with commitment and consistency.

In the space dedicated to “Dancer for a night”, in the first episode of this edition, Milly Carlucci will host a real Italian television establishment: Pippo Baudo. Presented with distinction, his distinct style has entered the collective imagination of entire generations. Among other things, just awarded by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella in honor of the Knight Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic, Bodo in a few hours will learn custom choreography, which will be performed during the live broadcast of the program. His performance will be evaluated by the jury present in the studio and the result obtained will be used to improve the ranking of one of the pairs in the competition. Many affirmations, but also some news, for his strength program to remain true to himself, but always with a breath of fresh air, always giving the audience something different through his characters. Roberta Prozon, a well-known criminologist who from week to week will unearth some curiosity about the theatrical characters of the new contenders, can’t miss. At his side in every episode, there will be Alberto Matano, presenter of Derita’s La Vita. What is new in this edition is the arrival of Alessandra Mussolini on the track, in an unusual appearance for her. An indispensable element of Rai1’s dance show is Italian TV’s scariest jury, made up of Guillermo Mariotto, Fabio Canino, Ivan Zazzaroni and Selvaggia Lucarelli led by the irreducible Caroline Smith. Their opinion will also be weighed this year by the “popular right”, Rossella Era, who will have the opportunity to compete in votes and at one stage of the race to disqualify them by rewarding some of the “punished” contenders. The final verdict on disqualifications and promotions will always be up to the audience from home who will have the opportunity to participate in the competition by voting for their favorite couples directly on social networks: on the official profiles of Dancing with the stars.

There will be several quizzes that the thirteen pairs will take in the competition every Saturday evening: Caribbean dances, standard dances, and Latin American ones, but also surprise quizzes that will assess their preparedness, and subject themselves to the judging panel of experts and popularity. All the musical moments in each episode will be entrusted to Paolo Pelli and his great team, who will accompany the dancers performing live to the rhythm of melodies arranged according to the musical styles of each individual competition. The website www.ballandoconlestelle.rai.it will be active where it will be possible to find information on VIPs, dance coaches, the jury and individual episodes of the broadcast. “Dancing with the Stars”, an adaptation of the BBC’s “Strictly Come Dancing” format, is a Rai1 production in collaboration with Ballandi Multimedia. It is a program by Mili Carlucci and Giancarlo de Andrés, designed and written with Luca Alcini, Maddalena de Panfilis, Giovanni Giuliani, Daniela Lutombo, Francesco Saverio Sasso, Svivo Tognalini, Sea Mon Truchel. Executive Producer Sandra Nicola. The direction was signed by Luca Alsini.