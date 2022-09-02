At 1 €, this highly desirable appliance in the kitchen

A new unmissable offer from Eurospin that risks making it impossible to queue to pay at the cash desk. Let’s see what it is.

On a regular basis, Eurospin delights its customers with unmissable convenient offers, such as this one that is about to arrive.

Eurospin offers

Eurospin supermarket is one of the most loved by Italians. This was stated by Altroconsumo. Not everyone knows that this young opponent is as beautiful as he is Born in 1993. It was founded by four families of Italian businessmen. The fact that they live in the area means that these entrepreneurs can better understand all the problems that Italian families have to face every day. Some are related to shopping.

That’s why at Eurospin you can find discounts adjusted based on the periods and needs of buyers. Modified discounts can only be achieved by listening to consumers. Many products are marked with the euro symbol, to indicate convenience, while others are labeled using the wording SP IN which indicates smart spending. The latter makes up a successful motto because over time it is able to deliver on its promises.

The supermarket chain has also benefited from an exceptional testimony: Antonella Clerici, also loved for its radio programmes, in particular chef test.

1 euro device

The promotion, which will see the possibility of purchasing a device for only 1 €, will last for only two days or September 2 and 3. Let’s see below how to win it.

It is an immersion blender, a tool that is widely used in the kitchen of both families with children and singles. Useful for preparing vegetable purees and creams and also for whipping cream and much more, a hand mixer if used frequently can wear and break a lot. Why not buy a new one for just one euro?

To get it from Eurospin just spend €35 In products (other than books or phone recharge). Next, add euros to the cash desk and you’ll get a GS-branded hand blender. Its power is 350 watts, while the speeds are two. There are also two colors to choose from, which are black and blue.

A large influx of people is expected. Therefore, if you decide to win this blender that is almost a gift, you just have to prepare to go shopping at Eurospin. Offer is valid As long as the supplies remain.

