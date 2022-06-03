June 3, 2022

AstroSamantha photographed the ash plume at Etna – Space & Astronomy

June 3, 2022

The stunning ash plume emitted in the last hours of Etna was photographed from space by ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, who didn’t miss the opportunity to instantly share the image with her followers on social media. “It looks like something is going on there.. Etna eruption, the highest active volcano in Europe,” he wrote in English on Twitter, adding in Italian: “Etna eruption seen today from above here!”

Just a few hours ago, AstroSamantha explained in a video On TikTok while running and training on the International Space Station (ISS). Using the OneRepublic song ‘Run’ as the background, the astronaut showed the belt he should wear to avoid bouncing on the treadmill with each step, then emphasized how to create a burden on the feet to prevent bones from weakening due to microgravity.

