Astonished scientists: “It is 140 the size of the Milky Way” | Porphyrion tremors: the smallest and most powerful black hole in our universe – CUENEWS

A new, frighteningly large and powerful black hole has been discovered: a size never before seen in the universe.

Galaxies and Black holes They represent some of the most wonderful and mysterious things in the universe. Studying them allows us to shed light on them Cosmic phenomena It involves huge distances and incredible amounts of energy. Among the most exciting aspects related to black holes are… Relative planesStreams of particles moving at speeds close to the speed of light. These planes can be observed in different shapes Active galaxiesoffering a first-hand look at the awesome power of Supermassive black holes.

the Radioactive gas Hey Quasar They are just two categories of cosmic objects that produce these jets. Through observations, scientists were able to map these phenomena in more detail. Relativistic jets can extend across millions of light-years, affecting the surrounding cosmic environment on large scales. Their observation allows astronomers to explore Early stages of the universeIn an attempt to understand how the energy generated by black holes contributes appearance Structure of galaxies.

In addition to being a visual spectacle through telescopes, its planes High speed plasma That emanate from galactic cores provides important information about evolution Primordial universe. Recent studies have indicated that the energy released in these events may have played a fundamental role in the growth and distribution of galaxies Dark matter. These discoveries have revolutionized our understanding of living organisms Cosmic structures And the processes that regulate its formation.

However, the search never stops. Thanks to advanced tools like i Radio telescopeAstronomers are constantly improving their ability to observe black hole jets at ever greater distances. New data They reveal increasingly vast and complex systems, and provide insights for deepening our knowledge of the universe. Each new discovery adds to this mosaic, allowing us to better understand phenomena that, until a few decades ago, remained largely a mystery.

Discover an unprecedented system

One of the latest and most surprising results came from an international team of astronomers. They have defined a system Black hole planes Dimensions that have never been observed before, aka Porphyrion. This structure extends for 23 million light yearsThis is a fact that is striking for its greatness and size.

For comparison, this is a distance 140 galaxies like the Milky Way Bias. This extension represents the largest jet system ever identified, far exceeding the previous record. These numbers are not only impressive in terms of size, but also in terms of their impact on our current knowledge.

The importance of the discovery of porphyrion

This discovery happened thanks to… Lovar radio telescopeIt provides an important window into the early stages of the universe. Porphyrion formed when the universe was fair 6.3 billion yearsin the period in which Galaxies They were still developing and it was more intense. This makes this discovery particularly important: the formation of a structure of this extent at such a distant age indicates that i Black holes It played a crucial role in influencing the growth and distribution of galaxies.

The system could have crucial implications for understanding how galaxies evolve and how The cosmic web It is affected by the activity of black holes. Scientists believe that other similar structures may still be hidden, and further research could reveal new details about these phenomena, opening new horizons for studying the evolution of the universe.