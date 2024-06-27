June 27, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Asteroid among the 10 largest asteroids of the century approaches directly at 10 p.m. – Space and Astronomy

Asteroid among the 10 largest asteroids of the century approaches directly at 10 p.m. – Space and Astronomy

Gerald Bax June 27, 2024 2 min read

It is scheduled for This evening at 10.16 pm Italian timeI Nearby corridor DaleAsteroid 2011 UL21, Among the ten largest planets, it passed within a distance of 7.5 million kilometers from Earth from 1900 until today. There is no danger to our planetjust a Great show Which will be broadcast live on the ANSA Science Channel starting at 10 pm thanks to the robotic telescopes of the Virtual Telescope Project installed in Manciano, near Grosseto.

“Thanks to the purity of the starry sky free of light pollution of the entire Italian peninsula, we will be able to image the asteroid that will be visible from an engineering point of view even if ideal conditions for observation begin tomorrow.” June 28,” says astrophysicist Gianluca Masi, scientific director of the virtual telescope.

asteroid 2011 UL21, Retrieved 17 October 2011 from Catalina Sky Surveythere Diameter 2310 metres indeed Larger than 99% of all known NEOs. but It won’t get very close to our planet: It will turn into 6.6 million kilometers17 times farther than the moon.

Graphical representation of the horizon of asteroid 2011 UL21 (Source: Gianluca Masi, Virtual Telescope)


However, this event should not be missed, as Massey points out. “Analysis of the list From the corridors near these bodiesmade available by the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (Cneos) of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, it can be concluded that: After this encounter, 2011 UL21 will be among the ten largest asteroids that have passed within 7.5 million kilometers of Earth since January 1, 1900 until today..

It will be smaller in size but just as stunningAsteroids 2024 Mk Who will revive the earth June 29 at 3.46 pm Italian time: with Its diameter is between 120 and 260 metreswe will move on to 290 thousand kilometers from our planet (about 75% of the distance between the Earth and the Moon) “becomes One of the brightest objects of its kind ever seen in modern history“, concludes Massey.

Reproduction © Copyright ANSA

See also  New August free games announced for PS5 and PS4

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Multiple sessions on your Google account, why and how to fix it

June 27, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

What are the most used controllers on Steam and how much are they actually used?

June 27, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Bioware reveals Dragon Age: The Veilguard details about character creation and faction selection

June 26, 2024 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Asteroid among the 10 largest asteroids of the century approaches directly at 10 p.m. – Space and Astronomy

June 27, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

US Supreme Court allows emergency abortion in Idaho – News

June 27, 2024 Samson Paul
1 min read

The truth about weather and heat. Sotocorona: “Averages don’t last”, what awaits us

June 27, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

Bread, which one do you eat? If you always buy this kind at the supermarket, you are making a big mistake: only this kind is the best

June 27, 2024 Karen Hines