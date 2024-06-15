Assassin’s Creed Shadows producer has responded to Elon Musk’s criticism

“DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Ed.) is killing art,” the Twitter owner wrote, explaining Support the same theses And legitimizing it on his social platform: a position that deeply affected Kotey.

On that occasion, Musk relaunched a user post supporting the thesis according to which a samurai of African descent was chosen as a co-hero, in his opinion in contrast to the historical reality of feudal Japan, only for conceptual issues. like Diversity, equity and inclusion .

Marc Alexis Côté, producer of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Response to Elon Musk’s criticism which joined the chorus of accusations against Ubisoft when the character Yasuke was introduced, according to some as a result of choices associated with the so-called “woke culture.”

Manufacturer’s reaction

“When some players blamed Assassin’s Creed Shadows for Yasuke’s role,” Musk tweeted It generated feelings inside me“And the first thing I wanted to do was go back to the X that I deleted and respond to it,” the producer explained.

“But I stopped. I have a mindfulness app on my phone, so I tried to use it to explore the feelings the tweet generated. It’s sad, but for me Elon is simply fueling hatred. “I had a lot of not-so-nice answers in my mind.”

However, Coty realized that responding to Musk at that moment would not have helped the cause. “Certainly attacking someone like Elon would not have allowed me to convince people of our point of view as a team. Yasuke is closely linked to the history of the franchise How do we make our choices?”

The producer continued: “What Musk is talking about is not the game we are making.” “People will have to experience it to understand what happens next The first eleven minutes and forty-seven seconds “They won’t be convinced by what we do, we can talk about that.”

Why this particular moment? “I re-watched the game recently and thought, ‘The answer is right here!’ I can only hope that users will keep an open mind and see the game for what it is: a chapter of Assassin’s Creed, I believe The best we’ve ever done“.