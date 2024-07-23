Assassin’s Creed Shadows developers have written a letter to Japanese users.

In order to address known controversies regarding representations in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, the game’s development team wrote a direct message to the Japanese community.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows developers write to Japanese users A letter in which they address well-known controversies regarding the way the game represents certain aspects of Japanese history and culture. “First and foremost, we want to express our sincere thanks for your support of the Assassin’s Creed series, which now has a history of almost twenty years,” the text reads. “In this period of time We explored different settings, periods and characters.:From those who fought during the Third Crusade to the Vikings in 9th century England, and countless others. “For many on our team, creating an Assassin’s Creed game set in feudal Japan has been a long-held dream since the announcement of Assassin’s Creed Shadows. We have received a lot of positive feedback but also some criticism.including Japanese players.” “We share your passion for history and deeply respect your concern for the historical and cultural integrity of your rich heritage. We would therefore like to address some points: Clarifying our creative intentions and decisions“.”

The question of authenticity "We worked hard to ensure an engaging and respectful portrayal of feudal Japan, however, it was never our intention to present Assassin's Creed games, including Assassin's Creed Shadows, as is. Actual representation of history or historical figures"." "Our goal is to stimulate curiosity and encourage players to do so. Explore and learn more about historical settings. Who we draw inspiration from. Assassin's Creed Shadows was designed first and foremost to be an enjoyable video game, telling a compelling story set in feudal Japan. Our team has long collaborated with External consultants, historians and researchers "With Ubisoft Japan's internal teams for our creative choices. Despite our best efforts, we are aware that some elements of our promotional materials have caused concern in the Japanese community. For this, we sincerely apologize." Yasuke and Naoi, the heroes of Assassin's Creed Shadows All videos submitted so far are under development and The game will continue to evolve. Until launch. Based on the constructive criticism we've received, we'll continue to strive until we get the game into your hands – and beyond." "We would also like to clarify that although we have consulted many people during the development process, these matters are still not clear. They are in no way responsible for the decisions made by the creative teams. In the interest of play and fun. Therefore, we respectfully request that no criticism be directed at our collaborators, whether internal or external."