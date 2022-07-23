Assassin’s Creed Rift has been delayed by Ubisoft, says Bloomberg – Nerd4.life

Assassin’s Creed Rift I was Delayed From UbisoftAccording to a report published by Bloomberg: It will be one of the games that the French house has not yet announced, but will arrive later than expected in stores: it is no longer in February 2023, but rather in the spring.

As you know, Ubisoft postponed Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora to 2023 or 2024, but it wasn’t the only operation the publisher reported during the last call with investors: The company has also canceled Splinter Cell VR, Ghost Recon Frontline, and two other games.

The Assassin’s Creed Rift delay will not be easy to manage and will have consequences, given that the game’s release will no longer occur duringcurrent fiscal yearwhich will expire in March 2023, but the next day.

According to Jason Schreyer, the new launch window for the next Assassin’s Creed episode is fixed internally Between May and JuneBut the news has yet to be commented on by Ubisoft, which is supposed to announce the game only in September.

However, at this point, there’s an issue with the lineup, with the fall period covered only by Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, which releases on October 20, and by little-known Skull and Bones, on November 8.