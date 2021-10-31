Assassin’s Creed Infinity won’t be free, as Ubisoft is talking about

Assassin’s Creed Infinity creates space straight into the words of Ubisoft. Putting the future of franchise on the table

The Assassin’s Creed franchise expands their horizons with Infinity and beyond New rumors about the new project by Ubisoft. It’s the same company you’re talking about, and what comes to mind is quite specific and leaves no room for other possibilities. It will not be free to play, the comment comes from what GameSpot reported on Thursday, October 28.

The words come straight from the lips Executive Director By Ubisoft, Yves Guillemot. Its clear reflection on the new project of the Assassin’s Creed series. In addition, thanks to the meeting with investors, this was also announced No launch window. But it is in development, as a result of a collaboration between Montreal and Quebec studios.

Ubisoft and Assassin’s Creed Infinity, the truth

“So it will be a huge game. But with so many elements already in the games we’ve released in the past”. So, the CEO explains what the title narrative would really be like at great levels, but without it Distortion of the spirit of excellence. But why was there talk of its free structure at the time? Well, this is because at the time of rumors about the new Ubisoft project, it has been compared to Fortnite or Destiny 2. A little doubt remains, as Ubisoft has confirmed this innovative formula.

Not much is known yet about the future that lies ahead with the new chapter. For now, we just have to settle what the CEO fixed from the meeting with investors. There might be one A revolution in the historical process of single playerAccording to some rumors. According to the words of Ubisoft, what lies ahead from the point of view of the story, can take the franchise to a new level of storytelling.