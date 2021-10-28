Assassin’s Creed Infinity will not be free to play, there will be many narrative items – Nerd4.life

Assassin’s Creed Infinity It will be the next step in the Ubisoft saga. A kind of live service game in constant development, an online platform that will expand over time. What kind of product will it be? Ubisoft confirmed this It won’t be free to play.

Specifically, during a recent financial meeting, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Infinity would not be free to play, but also added a second tip that will surely delight fans of the genre: “This game will see many Narrative elements internally.”



Various faces of Assassin’s Creed characters

This statement is in line with what has been said in recent months of rumors about Assassin’s Creed Infinity. According to what has been said, there will be several historical timelines, each with its own playable characters. The live service framework for Ubisoft Quebec and Ubisoft Montreal should allow new scenarios to be added over time.

Assassin’s Creed Infinity will be a complex project and a major change in the saga and is currently in the early stages of development. According to rumors, the release date should not be earlier 2024.

Think short term and talk about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: plot and put the third expansion at the center of new leaks.