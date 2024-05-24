Asi | Italian Space Agency

On May 24, 2024 headquartersItalian Space Agency (ASI) hosts, as part of the program wasp (ASI Space Weather InfraStructure), final meeting of the implementation project Caesar (Comprehensive Space Weather Studies to Realize the ASPIS Prototype), which is coming to an end.

“The Action Day on May 24, hosted by ASI Headquarters, represents an important opportunity to deliver Results of the Caesar project, which is about to close. He explains that it is the result of the cooperation of about a hundred scientists Monica Lorenza, a principal researcher at the National Institute of Astrophysics (INAF), and coordinator of the CAESAR project – which deals with space meteorology or “space weather”. The project has carried out very promising scientific studies to understand the causes and effects on human health and society of the phenomena that occur from the Sun to the Earth, and even Planetary environments, as a result of solar explosions. Above all, the project created the prototype of the first space meteorological database prepared by the US space agency. Thanks to Caesar, the prototype of infrastructure of strategic importance used by the entire scientific community in the field of space weather was born in our country.”

CAESAR was selected and supported by ASI and INAF as part ofASI-INAF Implementation Agreement For “Study activities of the space weather scientific community for residents of the ASPIS Scientific Data Center (ASI SPace Weather InfraStructure).

“CAESAR is the prototype of the ASI Space Weather Data Infrastructure, ASPIS, which aims to become a collection and development center for scientific activities related to space weather research for the Italian scientific community – explains Giuseppe SindoniASPIS Project Leader for ASI – ASPIS-supported science aims to allow the national scientific community to seize the opportunities for participation that will open in the European Union and at international level, both in the field of modeling and data analysis, and including instrumentation, providing support and tools for the study of the lunar, lunar or Martian environment “To evaluate the effects on payloads and astronauts, to study the magnetosphere and planetary surfaces.”

Scientists involved in the project belong to three research bodies (INAF, National Institute of Nuclear Physics, National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology) and seven Italian universities (Calabria, Catania, Genoa, L’Aquila, Perugia, Rome Tor Vergata, Trento). And some foreign institutes. More detailed information about location From the project.

Among the goals of the project is the desire to expand understanding of the origin and development of phenomena Space climate Providing new and unified data, codes and models. Added to this is the goal of designing, implementing and packaging the ASPIS prototype with these products in a flexible and easy-to-use infrastructure, ultimately paving the way for advanced forecasting capabilities in the future. Final goal: to ensure effective dissemination and promotion of future studies.