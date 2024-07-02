July 2, 2024

ASI at the 2024 International Space Forum

Earth observation, space exploration, space visions and policies. These are the topics that the sixth edition ofInternational Space Forum at the Ministerial Level – Gulf Branchhosted in Manamacapital Bahrain On July 2. The forum organized byItalian Space Agency, fromInternational Astronautical Federation And from National Space Science Agency Bahrain, which was held at the Gulf Convention Center in the capital, and witnessed the participation of official delegations from many countries and representatives of academic circles, research centers and space agencies.

ASI participated in this event with a delegation headed by President Theodore Valenti Who spoke at the opening and closing of the forum and in the panel discussion?Space Visions and Policies: Sharing Experiences and Best PracticesAt the end of the forum, the delegations agreed on a final declaration entitled:Manama Page“, which lists the views and recommendations of individual participating countries. The “Manama Page” will be added to those developed in the past four years: Trento in 2016, Nairobi in 2017, Buenos Aires in 2018, Reggio Calabria in 2019 and Panama in 2023.

