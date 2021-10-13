As of November 1, it will no longer be possible to use it on some phones! Updates »ILMETEO.it

WHATSAPP: From the 1st of November it will not be possible to use it on some phones anymore! Updates

WhatsApp will stop working from November 1st (on some phones)WhatsApp is preparing for big changes. a starting from 1° NovemberThe most used messaging app in the world It will stop working on some phones If not, you will follow some procedures to update your operating system.

As mentioned by the app itself: WhatsApp will not support devices anymore Android with the operating system 4.0.4 and prior releases as of November 1, 2021. We encourage you to switch to a supported device or to save your chat history by that date”.

In practice, on devices with this operating system that have not been updated for at least 10 years, the application will stop working. Similar case also for hardware iOS: “WhatsApp for iPhone requires iOS 10 or later”. Here, too, the same rule applies: or update your phone with the latest version, Or buy a new smartphone If it can’t be supported by old and outdated hardware.

Basically, as the newspaper also confirmed Prophet, it’s about to It dates back to 2012 And the number of people using it is not so much anymore: although critically so, It will be a problem only for a minority of users. There is only one way: if you can’t upgrade, It is better to change the smartphone.

But who can not do without the application and will buy a new smartphone, How will all data be saved? (audio, video, etc.) contained in it? Through the backup that is used to save the chat history: In fact, the default system is set to automatically back up and save it to the phone memory. Depending on your settings, WhatsApp chats can be backed up periodically Also on Google Drive.

Those who decide, instead, to uninstall the application from the phone without losing messages, should make sure to make a file Manual chat backup before deleting the application.