As of June 30, POS is truly mandatory, and the commitment to electronic billing has been extended to fixed prices

from June 30 In Italy it will be really effective for retailers point of sale commitment. A commitment that has been on paper for years but, since there are no penalties, not everyone respects it. However, in the middle of the year, the record changes thanks to the new PNRR2 decree launched by the Cabinet, which introduces the procedure for a period of 6 months, which initially should have started only from January 1, 2023.

What is changing for traders?

For those who are already equipped with POS and allow customers to pay by debit or credit card, there will be no differences. Merchants who, on the other hand, have proven so far that they are unwilling to pay electronically, will have to adapt: ​​in fact, if they refuse to pay by card, they will risk A fine of €30 plus 4% of the rejected transaction. To give a working example, on a €100 purchase, the total fine would be €34.

If this measure is highly valued by citizens, who will not finally see the refusal of card transactions, the same cannot be said about many merchants, who do not really like the idea of ​​\u200b\u200bthe presence of points of sale and trade associations. to me Oscar Fosinidirector of the Ascom Confcommercio, “The spread of electronic payments must be pursued by making crucial choices to reduce commissions and costs for consumers and businesses, starting with strengthening the Merchant Commissions Tax Credit and providing so-called free micropayments. . The uneven focus on penalties does not help the modernization of the propulsion system, which is already in full development.“.

In our opinion, this is an unconvincing criticism, if we consider that today’s retailers have the possibility to choose between different POS solutions, Some of them do not involve any commission.

E-invoice: as of July 1, this commitment also extends to fixed prices

Issuance duty electronic invoice It has been in effect for several years but so far some categories have been excluded, including those who adhere to flat rate chart. However, from July 1, 2022, even the flat rate will have to equip themselves and start issuing electronic invoicing. Not everything, but only for Those who bill amounts exceeding 25,000 euros per year. Those who are below that limit can still rely on traditional billing.