Arnault’s LVMH is ready to invest 100 million in Italy

LVMH is ready to strengthen its relationship with Italy, through significant new investments in our country. In fact, the company led by Bernard Arnault considers Italy strategic in its growth plans, as explained before Tony BelloniGroup Managing Director (Who is the one of his personal files).

“We have thirty production sites in the main Italian regions and cooperate with 5,000 companies and 100,000 people on demand. The development will also take place in the future and we are thinking of at least 100 million euros per year of investments in the next two years. In fact, we will also work on increasing the integration of the supply chain ” , explains Belloni, as reported by MF Fashion.

“In September 2022, the Fendi plant will be opened in Bagno a Ripoli (Florence) on an area of ​​​​13 thousand square meters, which in the first stage will employ 250 workers, and is planned to become 400-500 in the future, also taking into account that we will not abandon The current location is in the area we have been in for some time.New building completely surrounded by greenery can be called Fabrica.Also in the area south of Florence we have expanded the Bvlgari leather goods factory, now we are considering the Loro Piana factory, the brand that is also doing very well Outside the region, we are considering the realization of the third unit of Thelios in Veneto, the glasses magnate born in 2018.”

“Moreover, the core concept of our commitment in the Made in Italy supply chain is that we strongly believe in the long-term relationship with our suppliers, with an average of 10 years and a peak of 40 years and in some cases, as in the case of Masoni Tannery which saw the entry of the group into Participation with a minority stake (see MFF of December 20, 2019). Among other things, the positive results of this agreement prompted the same entrepreneur to decide to open a new factory next year. Moreover, still in Tuscany and in the leather goods area, a study is being conducted A project to concentrate handicrafts, for this reason we are also evaluating investments in areas other than those already headed by Scandicci and the Chianti region, with a survey in cooperation with the Tuscany region”, concluded Belloni afterwards.