Arisa and Vito Coppola are the winners of Dancing with the Stars 2021: the complete final standings

Arisa and Vito Coppola are the winners of Dancing with the Stars 2021. Bianca Gascoigne and Simone de Pasquale are in second place. 3rd place for Morgan. Here is the full ranking.

Arisa and Vito Coppola They are the winners Dancing with the Stars 2021. They took the victory by defeating the pair consisting of Bianca Gascoigne and Simone de Pasquale by 52%. The singer commented in disbelief:

“Is that right? I wasn’t expecting it, neither me nor my family. Thank you so much for making me get to this point. Thanks to Vito who dragged me here even with unconventional methods. Thanks to all the new friends, to the judges to the rai and rai workers and to you Millie.”

Thus ended this version of the program conducted by Mele Carlucci and Paolo Belli, with the jury made up of Caroline Smith, Guillermo Mariotto, Fabio Canino, Ivan Zazzaroni and Selvagia Lucarelli. Alberto Matano talked about why in quarantine. The Grand Final guests are Red Kanzian and Alberto Angela. Dancer for One Night by Paolo Pelli.

Arisa and Vito Coppola win Dancing with the Stars 2021 Final Challenge

Arisa won the 2021 Dancing With the Stars award with Vito Coppola

first test It allowed three pairs of finalists to win a treasure of 10 points and start an advantage. Rivals clashed with each other. Sabrina Salerno beat Bianca Gascoigne and got 10 points. The second challenge was between Valeria Fabrizi and Arisa. The singer won. He then challenged Federico Laurie Morgan, who won. So Sabrina Salerno, Arisa and Morgan started with a difference of 10 points. Then they started Offers. Here are the points earned by the couples:

Valeria Fabrizi – Giordano Filippo: 33 points.

Federico Laurie – Anastasia Kuzmina: 36 points.

Sabrina Salerno – Samuel Peron: 50 points + 10 points = 60 points;

Morgan – Alessandra Tripoli: 46 points + 10 points = 56 points;

Arisa – Vito Coppola: 47 points + 10 points = 57 points;

Bianca Gascoigne – Simone Di Pasquale: 49 points.

Alberto Matano dedicated the treasure to Arisa and Vito Coppola. Rossella Era decided to split the 20 points at stake with Morgan. Thus, in view of the previous treasures and exhibitions, the Episode arrangement It was the following.

Arisa and Vito Coppola with 67 points; Morgan and Alessandra Tripoli with 66 points. Sabrina Salerno and Samuel Peron with 60 points. Bianca Gascoigne and Simone de Pasquale with 49 points; Federico Laurie and Anastasia Kuzmina with 36 points; Valeria Fabrizi and Giordano Filippo with 33 points.

Dancing with the Stars Final Ranking 2021

Then the points collected on social networks were added to the episode ranking. Millie Carlucci, without revealing the new standings, read out the names of the four pairs still in the race: Arisa, Vito Coppola, Sabrina Salerno, Samuel Peron, Morgan, Alessandra Tripoli, Bianca Gascoigne and Simone de Pasquale. So, Federico Laurie, Anastasia Cosmina, Valeria Fabrizi and Giordano Filippo were considered fifth, tied and took a medal.

The final competition began with the two challenges, establishing the third ranking with equal merit. To open the jig, Morgan vs. Arisa. The jury and social networks gave Arisa and Vito Coppola 58% of the vote. Marjane and Alessandra Tripoli with 42% came in third place. The second challenge was between Sabrina Salerno and Bianca Gascoigne. Bianca Gascoigne won with 56% of the vote. Sabrina Salerno is 3rd with 44% of the favourite. The last challenge saw a confrontation between Arisa and Bianca Gascoigne. The referee authorized Arisa’s victory with 52% of the vote. Bianca stops at 48%.

Here is the final arrangement:

1 – Arisa and Vito Coppola;

2 – Bianca Gascoigne and Simone de Pasquale;

3 – Sabrina Salerno and Samuel Peron;

3 – Morgan e Alessandra, Tripoli.

5 – Federico Lauri (Fashion Style) e Anastasia Kuzmina;

5- Valeria Fabrizi and Giordano Filippo.

All winners of Dancing with the Stars 2021

Thanks to Fabio Galante, the Galant Prize was created

Not just the trophy for the top runners, here are the other prizes awarded. Paolo Rossi Prize For the most spectacular performance, it was awarded to Valeria Fabrizi and Filippo Giordano. Rosella Era’s motives: “He made us understand that life is fun and that time passes is only time”. Subsequently, the award given by the entire working group was awarded to “A character who expressed her participation with a smile and sympathy and created the atmosphere of the dressing roomTo win the title were Fabio Galant and Giada Liny Galant PrizeBecause he was the one who inspired him. Selvaggia Lucarelli awarded an award elo award, for the largest number of play-off matches. It was won by Elvis Rego and Toff Velfor. Caroline Smith Awarded Jury Prize For the strongest performance of Sabrina Salerno and Samuel Peron on the Rumba.

The Qualified Couples for Dancing With the Stars 2021

Six couples had the opportunity to perform during the final episode of the show hosted by Milly Carlucci. This is what they were Dancing with the Stars 2021 finalists: