Argentina in Miami, Higuain’s embrace of Messi and Dybala

Friendly Sharing withArgentina Before venturing into the World Cup. After 3-0 against Honduras Messi And the Companions confronted Jamaica At Red Bull Arena Harrison.

Argentina visits Gonzalo Higuain The last tests were for the formation of coach Scaloni, who, before his debut in Qatar on November 22 against Saudi Arabia, will play only one match, on November 16 against the United Arab Emirates, which is already in the country that will host the World Cup, so it was held in the United States, where the match was held against Honduras at Sun Life in Miami. Thus, the events provided the opportunity for a friendly Florida reunion at the training ground inInter Miamiwhere one of the most prominent strikers in Selechon’s recent plays, Gonzalo Higuain.

Higuain, reunited with his former teammates in Miami Pipita then did not miss the opportunity to take a cute selfie with Leo Messi, which was immediately posted to his Instagram profile as well as to the Inter Miami profile itself. “Higuaín y los chicos de la selección!Commenting on the photo depicting the former Napoli and Juventus striker smiling and embracing Pulce, the companion of many matches in the national team, unfortunately for Pepeta, who did not win, from the final Brazil 2014 who witnessed the surrender of Seleccion to Germany until America’s Cup Finals twice He lost to Chile in 2015 and 2016. In another post, Higuain posted a video of a meeting with other players in the national team, from De Paul to Paredes, even Maria And the Dybala A companion for three years at Juventus, Pepeta dedicated a special hug to him.

Qatar 2022, Higuain pushes Argentina Higuain, who bid farewell to the national team in 2019, recently spoke about Argentina’s moment, which in America’s Cup 2021 Breaking the very long fast for titles that have been going on since 1993 and that will be among the favorites for the 2022 World Cup: “I am happy to see the Argentine national team at high levels, and they will reach the World Cup well, and I wish them all the best – Higuain said – The World Cup is a unique experience, no matter if you play against small or big teams, it is different from everything“.

