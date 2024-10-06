Argentina found treasure in the sea. “We will have energy for thousands of years.”

to’Argentina A historic step was taken in the search for Sustainable energy sources.

A team of researchers from the National Technological University of Buenos Aires has developed an innovative system for Exploiting the energy of marine movementResulting from the movement of sea waves.

The project, the pioneer of its kind worldwide, promises not only to produce clean energy, but also serves as a dividing line between how the country manages its natural resources today and how it can do so in the future.

The development of this technology has very promising implications Energy security in Argentina And for Environmental sustainability in the world. Here’s how it works.

Argentina, this will produce energy from the sea

The UTN BA project, led by engineer Alejandro Haim, aims to Capture wave energy On the coasts of Mar del Plata and Necochea. This is an innovative and new mechanism compared to the techniques used so far in the rest of the world.

The project, in fact, is used Buoys floating in the sea And move vertically next Wave movement. This movement turns into Mechanical energyWhich is then converted into electricity by the generator.

With this innovative system, every buoy is expected to be able to Producing up to 30 kWh of energy. While this number depends on wave conditions, the advantage of the project is that its scope can be expanded by installing more buoys to increase production capacity.

The project is promising. Argentina is actually trying that Diversify your energy sources This innovation could play a crucial role in reducing their dependence on fossil fuels and contributing to the fight against climate change.

Moreover, the development of the project in the country provides a unique opportunity to exploit marine natural resources, thus also reaffirming Argentina’s maritime sovereignty.

When will the marine energy project be commissioned?

Currently, the UTN team has already tested a prototype of a smaller buoy system in a wave channel at the University of the Republic of Uruguay and at the National Water Institute in Ezeiza, Argentina, with positive results.

The next steps include building a full-scale device and testing it at sea. The oceanic conditions of the Argentine coasts, such as the coasts of Mar del Plata and Necochea, are ideal for this type of project, which could make Argentina a global reference point in this field. From wave energy.