“Are they fighting for us too,” the Ukrainians on the field? Here’s What Really Happens – Libero Quotidiano

The protagonist in the debate a On air On La7 Ukrainian Minister of Culture Oleksandr Tkachenko. This is in the wake of the president Volodymyr ZelenskyHe asked the West for help to fight against Russia to the end. I once asked him: “Who has helped you the most?” Federico Rambini, He was also a guest of the talk, referring to the last two NATO and European summits. “Italy is not at the forefront in terms of arms supplies, we demand arms for defense, which will allow us to save civilian lives. We need them.”

Then the Minister made a sincere appeal to the whole West: “Why are you afraid of Putin if we don’t have one? “. The words that made the study shut up for a moment. After contacting Tkachenko, David Parenzo requested comment from his host, a journalist Corriere della SeraWho said: “I noticed in this speech a strong appeal to the West not to betray its principles and values.”

Then Rampini emphasized one detail that should not be overlooked: “The idea of ​​the Ukrainians is that They are also fighting for us, for our liberties, for a certain idea of ​​the West. “This same concept actually came several times from Kyiv. Let us fight for the liberation of the world,” said Zelensky himself, speaking before the US Congress a few days ago. “