Arctic Monkeys concert tickets in Italy, July 2023: dates

Arctic Monkeys in concert – The band will go into phases Milan and Rome on July 15 and 16, 2023 markingEuropean Tour 2023. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.it website And the Ticketone.it. Here are the prices.

The announcement everyone has been waiting for is finally here! Arctic monkeys will return to our country With two live dates on the occasion of two of the most popular summer festivals, and I days 2023 Milan on July 15th and onwards Rock in Rome 2023 On July 16th. On stage, the greatest hits and songs from the latest album “The Car”. Special guests for the evenings are The Hives + Willie J Healey.

July 15 Milan, SNAI La Maura Racetrack – I-Days

July 16th, Rome, Capanelle Racecourse – Rock in Rome

Arctic Monkeys concert tickets

Buy Arctic Monkeys concert tickets by clicking on the Ticketmaster and Ticketone websites below:

Tickets are available from 12.00 on December 7, 2022.

Ticket prices

@ Milan:

Single place: €55.00 + pre-sale fee

Pit: €75.00 + pre-sale fee

Early Entry I-DAYS Package: 186.25.0000

hole ticket

Early entry (15 minutes before doors open to the public) and reserved entry

1 free drink

Laminated souvenir ticket

@ Rome

Single place: €55.00 + pre-sale fee

Pit: €80.00 + pre-sale fee

Rock in Rome Early Entry Package: €192.00

hole ticket

Early entry (15 minutes before doors open to the public) and reserved entry

1 free drink

Laminated souvenir ticket

