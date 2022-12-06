Arctic Monkeys concert tickets in Italy, July 2023: dates

Artctic Monkeys live with two dates in Italy: it’s all about concerts!
–
Arctic Monkeys in concert – The band will go into phases Milan and Rome on July 15 and 16, 2023 markingEuropean Tour 2023. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.it website And the Ticketone.it. Here are the prices.
The announcement everyone has been waiting for is finally here! Arctic monkeys will return to our country With two live dates on the occasion of two of the most popular summer festivals, and I days 2023 Milan on July 15th and onwards Rock in Rome 2023 On July 16th. On stage, the greatest hits and songs from the latest album “The Car”. Special guests for the evenings are The Hives + Willie J Healey.
Arctic monkeys in Italy: dates
July 15 Milan, SNAI La Maura Racetrack – I-Days
July 16th, Rome, Capanelle Racecourse – Rock in Rome
Arctic Monkeys concert tickets
Buy Arctic Monkeys concert tickets by clicking on the Ticketmaster and Ticketone websites below:
Tickets are available from 12.00 on December 7, 2022.
Ticket prices
@ Milan:
Single place: €55.00 + pre-sale fee
Pit: €75.00 + pre-sale fee
Early Entry I-DAYS Package: 186.25.0000
- hole ticket
- Early entry (15 minutes before doors open to the public) and reserved entry
- 1 free drink
- Laminated souvenir ticket
@ Rome
Single place: €55.00 + pre-sale fee
Pit: €80.00 + pre-sale fee
Rock in Rome Early Entry Package: €192.00
- hole ticket
- Early entry (15 minutes before doors open to the public) and reserved entry
- 1 free drink
- Laminated souvenir ticket
Arctic Monkeys Musical Bus
bus events, World team partner, organizes Coach reserved for fans only for Arctic Monkeys concert venues arrive in 2023. There are departures from all over Italy. Why travel by bus?
- No pressure for travel arrangementsYour only thought is to buy your seat on the bus and get to the meeting place. Have fun, Eventi in Bus will take care of the rest!
- It’s cheap Because you will not have to spend money on gas, parking, highways and hotels
- Travel with fans Because the buses are reserved only for those who will attend the party
Arctic Monkeys Party Bus
Click here and reserve your spot
By clicking on the link, you will have access to all information, bus trip prices and an educational programme to save on your reservation Thanks to Discount code TEAM-W provided by Team World which can be used for any Eventi in Bus event.
Discount code events on the bus
at any event on the site www.eventinbus.com You can use the discount code Provided by Team World that guarantees you The highest discount rate available. When booking, all you have to do is insert the coupon: TEAM-W (must be written in capital letters).
“Evil zombie trailblazer. Troublemaker. Web enthusiast. Total music fan. Internet junkie. Reader. Tv guru.”
More Stories
Shock in opinion after betrayal. The shocking reaction: “I threw him from the third floor.” Frost lives
“Don’t worry, 5 years…” – Libero Quotidiano
‘The Ruined Life’: How Memo Remigi Was Reduced After His Expulsion From Rai