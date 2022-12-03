Archaeological Astronomy, How the Nuragics Measured Time and Space

(ANSA) – Sassari, December 03 – There will be a stellar link connecting the nuragic structures of Sardinia to each other, a relationship to the solar cycles that direct the seasons. This theory and its recent developments were the focus of the XI Congress of Archaeological Astronomy “Measurement of Time”, held in Sassari, at the headquarters of the Fondazione di Sardegna, and organized by the Astronomical Society of Torrettana and Circolo Aristeo.

As explained by Michele Fortelloni of Sat and Simonetta of Castilla (Aristeo), the ancients considered the sun and the stars to orient themselves in space and time and in Sardinia there are important testimonies of this kind: among these the small temple of Malceto, in Gallura is particularly interesting because it was built in a high and isolated area impossible unusually accessible.

This sacred building is built along a northwest/southeast axis with the entrance direction at dawn exactly on the winter solstice. Instead, the temple of Sa Carcaredda, in Ogliastra, faces the rising star Sirius. Equally important is the astronomical link that seems to unite some of the Nuragic temples built in the archaeological complexes of Serra Aureus (Dorgali), Romanzio (Piti), Sarco e Forros (Vilagrande Stresili) and which is also repeated in archaeology. Oes Complex, in Torralba.

According to the surveys conducted, between the small temple 2 in Oes and the areas near nuraghe Oes and Paule s’ittiri, the mutual directions respectively correspond to the winter and summer solstice. (Dealing).