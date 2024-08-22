(ARC) Sports: Anzil, Gym Finance and Tarcento Gym

(AGENPARL) – Rome, August 21, 2024
We will provide an answer to the summer budget amendment.
Some requests from Tarcento Sports Associations
Which were classified in sports facilities tenders:
In particular, building property? Municipal management
Will Tarcento come to Asd CSI? With €200k funding and
Up to €200,000 will be used for interventions.
Maintenance of the martial arts hall run by Judo
“Koroki”.
This was announced by the Deputy Governor of Friuli-Venezia Giulia.
Delegation to Sport Mario Anzil, at the end of the inspection process
Facilities with Sports and Public Works Advisor
Municipality of Tarcento Roberto Beltrame.
The area owes a debt of gratitude to the municipal administration.
Tarcento, and in particular to the Ministry of Sports and Works.
General, for the commitment shown in the care and
Maintenance and care of sports facilities
Participate effectively in regional tenders: I noticed that today
Personally during the state inspection and I can confirm that
We will fund contribution requests for regular maintenance.
“Structures,” Anzel asserted, also praising
To the Tarsentino Sports Federations “For the Brilliant”
Managing what? A legacy to support growth, from
Training and community well-being? and the region.
