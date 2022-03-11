March 11, 2022

+ Apple TV for free for 6 or 3 months on offer, how to get it - Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax March 11, 2022 1 min read

There is an interesting promotion dedicated to users PS5 and PS4which they can recover FREE MONTHS to + Apple TV By Console: 6 months for PS5 owners and 3 months for PS4 users, following some simple guidelines to getShow limited time.

He already reported a 6-month free Apple TV+ promotion with PS5, but now Sony has also extended the offer to PS4, reducing it to 3 months free for last-generation console users. Again, the display must be replaced By July 22, 2022intended for new users of Apple’s video subscription service.

After the period ends in Upgrade functional, the subscription automatically goes to the standard cost of 4.99 euros per month, unless, of course, the service is cancelled. To be eligible for the promotion, you must have a PlayStation Network account and an Apple ID. In the presence of these two requirements, this is directions To follow, as stated in Official Page Sony and Apple joint promotion:

  • Find the Apple TV app on your PS4 console’s TV and video card
  • Download and open the Apple TV app and follow the onscreen instructions
  • Sign in with your Apple ID or create an Apple ID if you don’t have one yet
  • Enjoy your free extended trial of Apple TV +

