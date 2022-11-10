Apple to build bionic and silicon processors in US (rumor)

Probably, in the future, chipsets will be aimed at products Apple They will be built entirely in the USA; According to him DSMC In fact, the Taiwanese company is reportedly planning to build a second plant in Arizona.

By doing so we’ll actually have full phones.”Made in USA“. The report that appeared in these hours belongs to the Wall Street Journal and says that the innovation applies to both Bionic for smartphones and Apple silicon for the Mac. As if that was not enough, the Taiwanese OEM uses this factory only for the latest technologies. ; SoCs will actually be built with a 3 nanometer architectural edge.

Apple: Bionic and Silicon Chips “Will Be Made in America”

Let’s go back in time: In 2020 TSMC announced a $12 billion plant in Arizona to make chipsets; The factory was completed in August, but the start of work seems to be planned for 2024. There was always doubt as to “what it would produce”; Whether or not he will make chipsets for Apple is unknown. Certainly its largest supplier, Cupertino, has lobbied hard to provide the company with subsidies for the plant. It was clear that Apple wanted to protect its interests.

At first we read that production was limited to 5 nanometer chipsets, then only to 4, but now it seems that TSMC will only produce 3 nanometer processors in the aforementioned factory … so Apple’s plans are back on the front line. All this, according to another report, seems to be what TSMC wants to build on Other places in Arizona; By doing so, chips can be guaranteed for all brands, including Apple.

Let us quote the words of the Wall Street Journal report:

The WSJ Statements:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, is preparing another investment in a multibillion-dollar factory in Arizona, people familiar with the plans said. TSMC expects to announce in the coming months that it will build a state-of-the-art semiconductor plant north of Phoenix.

To date TSMC has not confirmed anything, but only said that a new building could “potentially” serve as a second plant. As for the production of 3 nanometer chipsets instead, we read:

TSMC’s new facility, known as 3-nanometer transistors, will now make some of the smallest and fastest possible, the source said.

What do you think about that? Meanwhile, we point out in the related news iPhone 14 128 GB (in blue) takes it home Up to € 967.00.

This article contains affiliate links: purchases or orders made through these links will allow our site to earn a commission. Prices may be subject to change after offers are released.