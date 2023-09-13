Apple has launched the iPhone 15 with a universal USB-C charger

September 13, 2023

Cupertino, September 13. (askanews) – After a decade-long battle, Apple has stuck to the rest of the standards and launched the iPhone 15 with a universal USB-C charger instead of the company’s usual Lightning port, after the European Union ordered manufacturers to adopt a common connection to facilitate the possibility of interchanging charging methods.

The four new iPhone models on display have titanium casings instead of steel, to make them lighter. Along with improvements in cameras and chips, the iPhone 15 will have internal components that make repairs easier and a new frame that allows the back glass to be easily replaced.

This revolution was presented during the “Wonderlust” event at the company’s headquarters in Cupertino.

New products and devices have been launched, and the tech giant is hoping the new iPhones can break the slump in sales, fend off renewed competition from Huawei and convince Android phone owners to switch to Apple. The Cupertino company has also been embroiled in diplomatic turmoil between the US and China, as the communist government bans public employees from using its phones, which could cause sales to decline.

