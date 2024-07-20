Aosta first, Pescara expensive pasta, Bari last for coffee, Naples cheapest

What are the most expensive cities in Italy in 2024? When comparing the most expensive and cheapest urban centers, it turns out that the cost of living in Aosta is on average 57.8% higher than in Naples. The situation changes if we analyze only the food shopping cart: for the purchase of 28 consumer products, from fruits and vegetables to dairy products, including meat, pasta, bread, drinks and canned products, the highest expenditure is recorded in Bolzano, with more than 208 euros received, followed by Trieste (206 euros) and Milan (203.6 euros), against a national average for the same items of around 187 euros. The “lightest” cart is in Catanzaro, where 156.5 euros are spent to buy the same products. It’s the image taken by Codacons, which compared prices of goods and services in major Italian cities, to understand how citizens’ spending changes depending on where they live.

