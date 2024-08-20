Anytime Fitness is looking for partners and affiliates to open a gym in Vercelli as well.

Anytime Fitness has Vercelli in its sights. The American gym company announces its intention to open a club in the capital. It is the largest gym franchise in the world and the only one present on all continents. After the interest shown in various areas of Piedmont, the brand is focusing on Vercelli, where it is looking for partners and subsidiaries. The interest in developing the chain, already present in Piedmont with 3 gyms in Turin, is part of an expansion plan that aims to reach 400 clubs in Italy in the next ten years. «A difficult goal – comments Roberto Ronchi, CEO of Anytime Fitness Italia – but the enthusiasm shown for our philosophy pushes us every day to imagine the next step. Piedmont has been and will remain a strategic area, and the great interest in a region like Vercelli is proof of this».

“The Anytime Fitness membership offer is aimed at entrepreneurs, managers or professionals who are active – for example, in groups – also in other sectors, without specific experience, and are looking for a business with high returns and low risks. With one of the most competitive investment returns, opening an Anytime Fitness gym is a concrete and secure opportunity.” Founded in the United States in 2002, Anytime Fitness has more than 5,300 clubs and more than 5 million members and operates in 42 countries. The format is characterized by the global connectivity of the gyms, which, thanks to the magnetic key delivered upon registration, members can access at any time and anywhere in the world.