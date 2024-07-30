Antonino Canavaciolo is as thin as an anchovy, he has never been seen like this before: unrecognisable to say the least.

Antonino Canavaciolo has lost so much weight that it’s hard to believe it’s actually him. He’s unrecognizable.

Antonino Canavaciolo He is a distinguished chef and is very famous both in the kitchen and on TV.

In fact, he is not only a chef, but also a famous TV personality, and has participated in many cooking shows over the years. The most famous is definitely “Head chef“, a program on which Antonino Canavaciuolo was a judge for several years, since exactly 2015.

That year, Bruno Barbieri, Carlo Cracco and Joe Bastianich joined the judges’ support program. There was no Giorgio Locatelli yet, who actually joined the “MasterChef” cast in 2017, first with Bruno Barbieri, Joe Bastianich and Antonino Cannavaciuolo and then only with Bruno Barbieri and Antonino Cannavaciuolo.

How many transformations has “MasterChef” had over the years? The same can also be said of Antonino Canavaciuolo, who today is It is difficult to know how much weight he has lost.In fact, he looks like a different person!

A new lifestyle, healthier and with a lot of training.

In recent years, Antonino Canavaciolo has lost several kilograms. According to the website “Youmovies.it”, he did so Change your lifestyle and choose a healthy one, which includes good nutrition and plenty of physical exercise, such as long walks and using weights.

It seems that the spark that motivated his desire to lose weight was ignited when the chef achieved it. Its weight is 155 kg.From there he decided to change and began his transformation.

I lost six sizes.

If the chef is becoming unrecognizable, it’s because of the size he lost after adopting this healthy lifestyle. He lost 6, and reached 60 from the 66 he had.

“I gained a lot of weight, I felt tired and slept badly. Every three or four months I lost one kilogram, and the scale no longer needed to go up but down,” the chef said in an interview. And who knows what it will be like at some point. I must say that this way it is really difficult to recognize.

