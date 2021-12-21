December 21, 2021

Another American property in Italy

Noah French December 21, 2021

Italian football continues to attract investors from the United States

I’m not alone Plattech At Spice, Cruise in Pharma, Comiso in Fiorentina, Friedkin in Rome, 777 Partners in Genoa and many more.

An empty American property faces the Italian professional football world.

This Chechen, Currently a Serie C fighter, sold out yesterday JRL Investment Partners LLC.

Here is the press release of the third club currently in Group C of Serie C.

Holding CFC SpA announces the completion of a 60% stake (sole shareholder) in Chechen FC in favor of JRL Investment Partners LLC, a company controlled by Robert Lewis and John Iello. Entrepreneurial Group of Americans.

Following the transaction, which ended this morning, in Chechnya, in front of notary Marco Maldoni, Holding CFC SPA’s twenty-eight shareholders will continue to own 40% of the company and will continue to support John Iello and Robert Lewis. New development path Corporate and Sport.

Robert Lewis will hold the position of CEO of the new corporate body and share the position of co-chairman with John Iello. Specific proxies will be assigned to Director Gianluca Podovani. Chelsea FC’s new board of directors includes Robert Luiz, John Iello, Gianluca Podovani, former board members Lorenzo Lelly and Massimo Agostini.

The team, led by attorney Salvo Arena and attorney Eliza Gianni, would like to thank JRL Investment Partners LLC and Studio Seomenti for their valuable contribution to the positive outcome of the transaction, acting as legal advisers to professionals Matteo Tarkini and Michael. Bochini, who has served as legal adviser to Chechnya FC.

See also  Online Chess Olympics - The final match between Russia and the United States today

