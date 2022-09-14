Announcement and release date this week, by Jez Corden – Nerd4.life

In the latest edition of the Xbox Two podcast, hosts Jez Corden and Rand at Thor reported their confidence in it Deathloop on me Xbox Series X | s It will be announced this week, with release day on me Xbox Game Pass very soon.

According to Corden, in particular, Deathloop is expected to be released on Xbox Game Pass September 20 2022. Although these are clearly not official sources, it must be remembered that the latter, in particular, is a journalist at Windows Central who has always been very close to issues related to Microsoft and has good contacts in the company, even if it is clear that this It is not enough to guarantee the credibility of the news.

In fact, it must be these days Expiration of the exclusive agreement Which links Deathloop to PS5 and which may also have prevented Microsoft from talking about the game on other platforms. With this limitation removed and considering that Arkane is now the first party team at Xbox Games Studios, it is likely that the game will be released on the Xbox platform as well very soon after the contract expires.

It’s very likely that the port will be operational, so it wouldn’t be too surprising the fact that Deathloop was releasing on Xbox Game Pass practically at the same time as it was announced, or around the time. Anyway, let’s wait a few days to find out the truth at this point. In the meantime, we’re referring you to this Deathloop review in case you didn’t know.