Announced all the details of the mobile SoC with AMD RDNA 2 GPU and ray tracing – Nerd4.life

AMD and Samsung join forces to give the new SoC an edge Samsung Exynos 2022, who is supposed to have turned some of the best supermodels around Samsung Galaxy S22 series, which promises great things in gaming thanks to the Samsung Xclipse GPU. This is actually based on the AMD RDNA 2 architecture and takes advantage of the latest technologies, including Ray Accelerator modules to manage ray tracing.

In addition to ray tracing capabilities, the GPU’s arsenal Samsung Xclipse 920 It also includes Variable Rate Shader (VRS), hitherto restricted to PC/console hardware, and Advanced Multi-IP Governor (AMIGO) technology, which promises to balance consumption with more graphically demanding games. It is all powered by the CPU which does not change the architecture but passes to ARM v9 cores at 4nm EUV, more efficient and more performance.

Therefore, we found a total of 8 cores including an ARM Cortex-X2 core to act as the lead, 3 AMD Cortex-A710 cores designed for greater efficiency and an ARM Cortex-A510 that increases overall power but aims to reduce consumption. In addition, in the package, there is also a new package neural processing unit, a more advanced NPU definitely loses its core compared to the previous series but promises to double the performance.



On the other hand, there have been quite a few changes in terms of Connection, already advanced in the case of the Samsung Exynos 2100. But the 5G modem can reach 10 Gbps in download, against the previous 7.35, thanks to the new E-UTRAN Radio – Dual Connection (EN-DC) that supports both 4G and 5G signals. In addition, there are other small innovations such as support for cameras with Zero Shutter Lag, a maximum of 108 MP on the single camera and 64 + 32 MP on the dual cameras. Instead, the maximum single camera of 200 megapixels and 8k decoding at 60 frames per second do not change, but as we have said, the main novelty is the capabilities of the GPU, which undoubtedly highlight the new chip.

