Angola: The largest pink diamond found in the last 300 years – Africa

Angola celebrates its new pink diamond “Lulu Rose”. The 170-carat stone, named after the mine in which it was found, weighs 34 grams and is the largest find in the last 300 years, after the 185-carat Daria Noor diamond, which is now among Iran’s crown jewels. BBC reports it.

“Lulu Rose” is a type 2A diamond, which means that it contains little or no inclusions. “This record and the stunning pink diamond recovered by Lulu continue to highlight Angola as a major player on the world stage,” said Diamantino Azevedo, Angola’s Minister of Mineral Resources.

The stone is the fifth largest diamond extracted from the Lulu mine, which is operated by the Australian Lucaba Diamond Corporation and the Angolan government. Similar diamonds have sold for tens of millions of dollars in the past, with the ‘Pink Sta’r diamond bought at an auction in Hong Kong for $71.2 million in 2017.

The largest known pink diamond is Daria-i-Noor, which was discovered in India and which experts believe was cut from a larger stone, while the record among rough diamonds belongs to the Cullinan, of 3,107 carats and over half a kilo. Found in South Africa in 1905, it was cut into 105 different stones, the largest being a portion of the British Crown Jewels.