Angelina Jolie, her famous Ferrari is up for auction: it is very rare and has amazing interior details

The wealth of Hollywood stars is impressive and this can also be seen by the sale of high-quality cars that they keep in their garages. Here is the vintage Ferrari owned by Angelina Jolie.

Angelina Jolie is passionate about engines. The actress is the daughter of award-winning Hollywood actor Jon Voight, who won an Oscar for Coming Home, and actress Marcheline Bertrand.

They are one of the richest Hollywood families of all time. Angelina is the sister of James Haven, the niece of singer-songwriter Chip Taylor, and the daughter of Jacqueline Bisset and Maximilian Schale. He has Slovak and German ancestry on his father’s side. Her mother decided to choose Julie as her middle nameWhich in French means beautiful. Never has it been a more fitting title for one of the most beautiful girls the big screen has ever graced.

After her parents separated in 1976, Angelina and her brother moved to New York State. Angelina became an actress, making her debut at just seven years old, alongside her father, in Hal Ashby’s film Trying Out. One of his carsFerrari 250 GT coupe from 1958, It will be sold by public auction. This is one of 353 units built. Under the hood is a 3.0-litre V12 engine that has only covered 10,344 kilometres. With a sales estimate of $660,000 to $880,000, it will be sold at Christie’s.

Angelina Jolie, Ferrari dream

When a legendary car belongs to a Hollywood star, it gains even more value. Angelina Jolie’s personal car, a 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Coupe, will go up for auction in November. Fans of the actress will do anything to grab her Eleventh of 353 units ever produced From Ferrari. It has gorgeous black paint with bright red leather upholstery and has only 6,424 miles. Take a look at the Ferrari Cemetery.

It was unveiled at the 1958 Paris Motor ShowThe Pininfarina sports car’s body on a tubular steel chassis. Everything looks original, including the rims. The front suspension has an independent configuration while the rear suspension rests on a solid axle and leaf springs. We don’t know why Jolie wanted to sell this amazing Ferrari, but there may be an environmental choice behind it.

Jolie famously drove the car in a perfume commercial a few years ago. They sell for an average of half a million dollars, while Christie’s estimates them at between $660,000 and $880,000. The auction will be held on November 20so you can still put the right nest egg aside for the taking.