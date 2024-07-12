Angelica Chiatti: “I’m scared, Morgan posted a photo of my house.” Selvaggia Lucarelli: “I expect the law to act now”

“This in the photo is my home street, 200 meters from my house, where I can’t go back because I’m scared.” Angelica Chiatti, the singer-songwriter and ex-girlfriend of Morgan who accused him of stalking, wrote in response to Marco Castoldi’s statement on social media, in which he announced his intention to sue Selvaggia Lucarelli. In the photo used by the artist it appears that the street where the girl lives. An element that did not escape even Selvaggia Lucarelli. “I expect the law to take action now”, wrote the signature of Il Fatto Quotidiano, relaunching the singer’s post. Morgan then defended himself, with a video on Instagram: “Well, he is looking for success, what can I do? But I am a victim of this thing. Now you are building a monster. But I am a person who believes in dialogue and writes. But what are you talking about? But I am the persecuted one, who will not leave me alone. But what do these people want from me, what do they want? He wants to be seen, he wants to be noticed, to be with the singers at the appointed times”.

Morgan’s concert in Taranto has been cancelled.

Meanwhile, the concert of the former leader of Bluvertigo scheduled for Saturday 20 July as part of the Taranto Jazz Festival has been cancelled. “We are sorry – explained Antonio Olivetti, artistic director of the event during a press conference – but we no longer consider it appropriate to host the Morgan concert scheduled for the bill. The news arising from the legal case and from the article by Selvaggia Lucarelli have put in crisis the climate that should prevail in every festival and concert: the climate of calm and music at the heart of everything, compared to human behavior that, in this case, is not present. It is in line with the spirit of our organization.” He added: “We are not in a position to confirm his performance as if it were nothing. We are not judges, but we cannot pretend otherwise, although our musical appreciation for Morgan has not changed.” The artist will be replaced by Nino Buonocore on his “In Jazz” tour. “We are on the same page – confirmed the Councilor for Culture and Events, Angelica Lososo – with the choices of the Taranto Jazz Festival. We are not judges and we never wanted a concert and an artist famous for his boundless love for art and music to be involved in such unfortunate situations as reported by the press. We feel involved and cannot pretend that nothing happened.”

