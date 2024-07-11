July 11, 2024

Andy Murray’s future? It’s (also) in the wildcard

Mirabelle Hunt July 11, 2024 1 min read

Murray’s Game4Padel currently operates five facilities, but already has agreements on the table for a further thirty in the UK.Last year, it received funding from other investors totalling £1.3m, helping it set a target of building 300 pitches in the next five years. The first will arrive soon, and in a prime location like the huge Westfield London shopping centre in Shepherd’s Bush, one of the largest in the capital. In fact, the company Just signed a ten-year agreement to build and operate three fields.in an ideal location with the aim of making the game known to as many people as possible.

Suffice it to say that in 2020, despite the months of closure due to the Covid-19 emergency and various restrictions, a total of 3.3 million people visited the London shopping centre. Amazing show for the game and for the Murray Club too.who still wants to be a tennis player but between his three children with wife Kim, his luxury castle hotel in Scotland, his company 77 Sports Management and the potential (or rather, likely) huge development of padel, I already have planned a future full of activities..

Andy Murray's future? It's (also) in the wildcard

