Android Auto Updates to Version 7.5: A Small Step Forward

a New version of the Google app, which is able to connect with your smartphone to your infotainment system, is distributed on the Play Store. Over the weekend, the first reports appeared on the network after a few weeks of beta testing. Unfortunately Google has not made a real change About the changes made, but we can tell you that this is not the long-awaited Coolwalk update, which is intended to radically change the user interface.

Coolwalk was first discovered in January, and is expected to incorporate:

Newly developed graphic elements

Navigation screen closest to Apple Car Play

Redesigned and more intuitive notification management

New screen mirroring app

new status bar

Instant split screen

Google widget with useful contextual information

However, this update can integrate Cable related functions, that is, this system is able to indicate whether the cable used is of appropriate quality or not. In recent months, Google has focused a lot on itself Android Auto, and release continuous updates aimed at resolving bugs and introducing new functionality. Only last September, several innovations were introduced, including the possibility of starting minigames with the car parked. It is also worth noting that version 7.4 was released only a few weeks ago.

According to Google’s tradition, the . file Availability of the new update is not immediate So if you are interested in trying the new version, without any particular waiting, we recommend you to download the APK installer for a manual update. On the other hand, if you have Android Auto and are tired of it Use the cable frequently to connect the smartphoneWe remind you that it is possible Quickly convert your system to a wireless variant by following this guide.